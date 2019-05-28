Belagavi: Two workers get buried alive under heap of soil

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two labourers working on the Belagavi-Khanapur Road widening project died when a heap of soil fell on them while they were digging the ground as part of the road work at Desur near Belagavi on Monday.

The deceased are Arjun Singh (21) and Durgesh Kumar (22) of Jharkhand while search is on for Sukhana, also from the same state, whose body is believed to be stuck deep inside the debris.

According to sources, they had migrated from Jharkhand to Karnataka seeking employment. A few months ago, they were able to get a work of digging the ground as part of the Khanapur-Belagavi road widening project. An entire heap of uncleared soil, under which three of them were working, fell on them. The two workers stuck under the soil suffocated to death.

People were unable to clear the huge amount of soil despite their best attempts. After several hours, the rescue teams and the police were able to drag two of the bodies out from the spot. However, another still remains to be untraced.