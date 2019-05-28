Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: Two workers get buried alive under heap of soil

According to sources, they had migrated from Jharkhand to Karnataka seeking employment.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two labourers working on the Belagavi-Khanapur Road widening project died when a heap of soil fell on them while they were digging the ground as part of the road work at Desur near Belagavi on Monday.

The deceased are Arjun Singh (21) and Durgesh Kumar (22) of Jharkhand while search is on for Sukhana, also from the same state, whose body is believed to be stuck deep inside the debris.

According to sources, they had migrated from Jharkhand to Karnataka seeking employment. A few months ago, they were able to get a work of digging the ground as part of the Khanapur-Belagavi road widening project. An entire heap of uncleared soil, under which three of them were working, fell on them. The two workers stuck under the soil suffocated to death. 

People were unable to clear the huge amount of soil despite their best attempts. After several hours, the rescue teams and the police were able to drag two of the bodies out from the spot. However, another still remains to be untraced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp