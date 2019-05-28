Home States Karnataka

Caste-based clash leaves 15 injured in Kalaburagi dist

A clash between two groups at Nagarahalli village in Yadrami taluk has resulted in 15 people being injured.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dalit Sena activists protest at Nagarahalli village of Yadrami taluk | express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A clash between two groups at Nagarahalli village in Yadrami taluk has resulted in 15 people being injured. The fight, over a caste-related argument, took place on Sunday evening and involved two groups comprising an upper-caste group and a group of Dalits. 

Around 10 people are seriously injured, police sources said on Monday. Five of those who sustained injuries were treated at the Jewargi taluk hospital while 10 others were shifted to the district government hospital. Sources said that political enmity was the reason for the clash. 

Sources said the group of the upper-caste residents tried to burst crackers in the Dalit locality of Nagarahalli village after BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Residents protested against it and did not allow the bursting of crackers. On Sunday, a marriage procession taken out by the Dalits was stopped when they tried to burst crackers in a locality in which the other group was residing. In the midst of the argument, stones were pelted at the rally and in the melee, 15 people from both groups were injured. 

Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang visited the spot and deployed police personnel. Sources said some people had been rounded up for interrogation. Kalaburagi Dalit Sena activists under the leadership of its president D K Madankar staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi and submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM requesting them to take action against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalaburagi caste-based violence crime Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp