Caste-based clash leaves 15 injured in Kalaburagi dist

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A clash between two groups at Nagarahalli village in Yadrami taluk has resulted in 15 people being injured. The fight, over a caste-related argument, took place on Sunday evening and involved two groups comprising an upper-caste group and a group of Dalits.

Around 10 people are seriously injured, police sources said on Monday. Five of those who sustained injuries were treated at the Jewargi taluk hospital while 10 others were shifted to the district government hospital. Sources said that political enmity was the reason for the clash.

Sources said the group of the upper-caste residents tried to burst crackers in the Dalit locality of Nagarahalli village after BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Residents protested against it and did not allow the bursting of crackers. On Sunday, a marriage procession taken out by the Dalits was stopped when they tried to burst crackers in a locality in which the other group was residing. In the midst of the argument, stones were pelted at the rally and in the melee, 15 people from both groups were injured.

Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang visited the spot and deployed police personnel. Sources said some people had been rounded up for interrogation. Kalaburagi Dalit Sena activists under the leadership of its president D K Madankar staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi and submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM requesting them to take action against the accused.