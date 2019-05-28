I am not a sanyasi: Roshan Baig

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speculation is rife that disgruntled Congress MLA from Shivajinagar, R Roshan Baig, will join the BJP. While the former minister had recently lashed out at the Congress leadership in Karnataka, he raised eyebrows when he openly praised PM Modi. The Congress predictably, has slapped Baig with a notice. But the leader continues to be defiant in an interview with TNIE’s Bansy Kalappa.

Are you thinking of joining the BJP?

I am not a sanyasi. But for the moment, I am a Congressman.

Why did you praise Modi?

What is wrong in that? Our party president Rahul Gandhi also praised Modi. He has received such a huge mandate. I have said whatever I felt.

You are said to have a good relationship with BJP leaders Muktar Abbas and Shahnawaz Hussain..

I am close to all leaders, even to Rajiv Pratap Rudy. When the Haj house was inaugurated in Bangalore, BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas was present and we shared the stage. I praised the then minister DV Sadananda Gowda openly for providing Rs 40 crore from the government for the Haj house.

You have said earlier that Muslims need not restrict their support to Congress alone.

No party can scare Muslims about the BJP and get our votes.

A notice has been served to you by the Congress, what will your response be?

There was no notice served to Congress MLAs from Kolar who openly campaigned against former union minister K H Muniyappa and he lost. No notice was served to Narendra Swamy and Cheluvaraya Swamy who campaigned against the coalition candidate in Mandya and the coalition candidate lost. No notice has been served to Kuruba leaders who camped in Tumkur and worked against Deve Gowda and Deve Gowda lost.

You were unhappy about many leaders proclaiming Siddaramaiah as CM in a coalition government...

Minister Puttaranga Shetty on stage said Siddaramaiah is our CM and it will remain so. What message will this kind of statement send? How can you have a coalition with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister and keep proclaiming ‘Siddaramaiah is our CM’.

You have criticised the leaders openly. Why is that?

I am not saying something new. I am voicing the concerns of the rank and file of the Congress. Many local leaders have been ignored. I am raising concern of the party workers.