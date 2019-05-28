JSW lease to be converted to sale deed, firm will buy land at F1.5L an acre 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Monday gave its approval to convert the lease agreement of 3,600 acres of land in Ballari into a sale deed, to manufacturing giant JSW Steel Ltd. After a delay of about three years, the cabinet finally okayed the decade-old lease-cum-sale deed that allows the sale of land that JSW Steel has already developed into factories, manufacturing units, workers’ quarters etc, at a revised rate of Rs 1.50 lakh per acre.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byregowda said that the agreement was drawn up during the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-2007 and a price of Rs 90,000 per acre was fixed, based on the guidance value at the time of the agreement.

“When land is given for industrial use, it is on a lease-cum-sale basis for a period of 10 years to ensure it isn’t misused or sold to a third party. Only after completion of the lease period, and if the industry has developed land for the purpose it was meant for, can the sale deed be executed. JSW Steel, which is India’s largest producer of steel, has developed the land and created a huge number of employment opportunities in the region.

We don’t want to send out a wrong message on the industrial environment in Karnataka by delaying this further,” Byregowda said, adding that the BJP government had approved the agreement, and had no reason to raise issues now. Hours after the cabinet approved the sale of land, senior Congress leader HK Patil wrote to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy not to sell the land at such a throwaway price.

Ordinance to protect KAS officers

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met for the first time after the Lok Sabha election results on Monday. More than 40 issues were discussed at the meeting, including various infrastructure and drinking water projects across the state. In a key decision, the cabinet agreed to promulgate an ordinance to protect at least 25 KAS officers who face expulsion from service, following the Karnataka High Court’s order on the 1998 KPSC recruitment anomalies.

“The cabinet has given its nod to promulgate an ordinance that will protect employees who will face demotion or severance of service. It is a one-time solution and won’t apply to people who have been transferred within the department,” Byregowda said.