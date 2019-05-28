Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru: Three arrested over life threat to Congress leader  

Three youths were arrested hours after defeated Congress Lok Sabha candidate Mithun Rai  on Monday lodged a police complaint about a threat to his life from Bajrang Dal members.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mithun Rai

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three youths were arrested hours after defeated Congress Lok Sabha candidate Mithun Rai on Monday lodged a police complaint about a threat to his life from Bajrang Dal members. The arrested are Nishanth (23) from Ammunje village in Bantwal, Sachin (25) from Bantwal and Karthik (30) from Kasargod. 

Speaking to TNIE, Rai said the death threat was issued the same day the BJP won the elections. “Such anti-social elements spitting venom against other religions must be booked and dealt with sternly.”During the victory rally at Badakabail junction in Bantwal after BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel won the polls, some BJP supporters threatened to behead Rai. 

A video of the supporters observing Vijayotsava on May 23 had gone viral. In the video, a Bajrang Dal activist donning saffron scarf and a flag, along with others, can be seen abusing Rai. “We will break Rai’s leg and hands if he interferes or troubles Bajrang Dal members. We will behead him if required,” the activists threatened in Tulu in the viral video. Meanwhile, some Congressmen in all taluks also lodged complaints against Bajarang members who threatened Rai. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress leader death threat Mithun Rai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp