Mangaluru: Three arrested over life threat to Congress leader  

MANGALURU: Three youths were arrested hours after defeated Congress Lok Sabha candidate Mithun Rai on Monday lodged a police complaint about a threat to his life from Bajrang Dal members. The arrested are Nishanth (23) from Ammunje village in Bantwal, Sachin (25) from Bantwal and Karthik (30) from Kasargod.

Speaking to TNIE, Rai said the death threat was issued the same day the BJP won the elections. “Such anti-social elements spitting venom against other religions must be booked and dealt with sternly.”During the victory rally at Badakabail junction in Bantwal after BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel won the polls, some BJP supporters threatened to behead Rai.

A video of the supporters observing Vijayotsava on May 23 had gone viral. In the video, a Bajrang Dal activist donning saffron scarf and a flag, along with others, can be seen abusing Rai. “We will break Rai’s leg and hands if he interferes or troubles Bajrang Dal members. We will behead him if required,” the activists threatened in Tulu in the viral video. Meanwhile, some Congressmen in all taluks also lodged complaints against Bajarang members who threatened Rai.