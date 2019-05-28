Mini-forest planned at Mysuru's natural history museum

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Regional Museum of Natural History in Mysuru will soon take a high-tech leap as it is all set to receive touch-screen interactive information displays that will educate users about the exhibits.

That is not it. The authorities are also planning a host of other attractions like setting up an artificial mini-forest to showcase sustainable living practices among tribal folk in the Nilgiris biosphere in the coming months. The museum is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Regional Museum of Natural History at Siddhartha Nagar in the city has exhibits aimed at detailing the environment and its conservation.

According to G N Indresha, Scientist and Head of Regional Museum of Natural History, the museum will get displays that will show additional information about the exhibits in multiple languages. “The displays will be interactive. It will be useful for those who are interested in knowing more about the exhibits. It will display information in multiple languages apart from English and Kannada,” he said.

Indresha said that the displays will also have a quiz feature for children. “The displays will have the option to answer a set of questions about the exhibit that will help visitors, especially children to gain knowledge,” he said. He said that six such displays are planned at the museum.

The museum will also get an artificial mini-forest that will mimic Nilgiris forests to showcase sustainable living practices of tribal communities in the area. Displays depicting various stages of the food chain, food pyramid, water cycle, greenhouse effect and nitrogen cycle with LED lights for the benefit of farmers and studentsare also in the pipeline, according to the museum authorities.They also added that display of deers and antelopes, with a collection of their antlers to show their differences, a separate section of pheasants and fowls and their evolution, are also planned.