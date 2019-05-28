Protest demanding mitigation of water woes in North Karnataka enters Day 8

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The protest by members of different organisations who have been demanding that the state government take steps to mitigate drinking water scarcity in drought-hit areas of North Karnataka entered the eighth day in Athani on Monday. They alleged that though the people in the drought-hit areas were in the grip of a severe drinking water crisis, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was busy protecting his government and the entire opposition was desperately trying to grab the seat of power.

“The CM is not keen on getting water from Koyna dam by holding talks with his Maharashtra counterpart. When people in the state are struggling for a pot of drinking water due to the dried up water sources, it is unfortunate that the ruling party and the opposition are indulging in politics for their personal gains instead of taking measures to overcome the water crisis,’’ said Basavangouda Bommanal, a farmer leader who is leading the indefinite agitation.

Before the drinking water crisis aggravates further, the CM should enter into a water-sharing agreement with Maharashtra and ensure that both the states release 4 tmcft of water to each other, said Bommanal.