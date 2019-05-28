Reopening of schools in Karnataka to be deferred due to heat

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government in principle has agreed to postpone the reopening of schools in Kalaburagi considering heat wave and order in this regard will be issued on Tuesday.Primary and Higher Education Principal secretary SR Umashankar told TNIE from Bengaluru that Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar spoke to him and sent a recommendation letter requesting him to postpone the reopening of schools which were scheduled to commence from Wednesday considering 43 degrees Celsius temperature in the area.

In the letter, he has elaborated on the adverse effect on the health of children, including sunstroke and dehydration, if the schools are opened this week, Umashankar said. He said a two-day meeting of public instruction senior officials commenced in Bengaluru on Monday and he asked them to discuss on the modalities of extending summer holidays in Kalaburagi district and how many days it could be extended.

Umashankar said on certain conditions, holidays can be extended to a maximum of two weeks. There is an opinion to extend holidays for one week for students up to Class 7 in the district. “If the heat wave continues, it can be extended for another week. The discussions will continue till Tuesday afternoon and an order will be issued after the meeting,” he said. He clarified there will be no extension of holidays for high school students.