Summer leads to rise in man-animal conflict

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: On Monday, a team of six tamed elephants began a mission to hunt one of their own — An untamed matriarch, notorious for troubling villagers of Nellihudikeri, Nalvathekre and Bettadakadu in the Somwarpet area of Kodagu.

With the temperature rising and scarce pre-monsoon showers in certain areas of Kodagu, the movement of wild elephants into estates is increasing every passing day and the forest department’s efforts to chase them back into the wild are insufficient to keep up.

Department officials on Monday, accompanied by Harsha, Dananjaya, Lakshmana, Ishwara, Ajjayya and Vikram, all elephants from the Dubare elephant camp, scoured the forests near Nellihudikeri to capture the leader of the troublesome group of pachyderms.

Meanwhile. Incidents of human-animal conflict have shot up across villages near Siddapura and recently, a herd of six elephants strayed into an estate overnight to feast on plantains. While the elephants were chased back to the forest, villagers say that they return within no time.

“The estates in Siddapura area border the forest land and the Teak Wood estate where the six elephants entered, is just 500 metres away from the forest department post. Solar fences have been put in place while 10-11 elephants have been tagged with radio collars and are monitored closely,” explained Gopal, the Range Forest Officer for Virajpet. “However, as the Cauvery has dried up, it has become easy for the wild elephants to cross the river and enter the villages,” he said.

Virajpet District Forest Officer (DFO) Maria Christa Raju said that chasing the elephants back to the forest was an exercise carried out each time an alert was sounded. “Scarcity of water in forest areas has resulted in the escalation of the conflict. However, steps are being taken to reduce damage and to protect labourers. The elephants are not allowed to move into villages as the department keeps a constant vigil on their movements.”