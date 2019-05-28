Home States Karnataka

Sushma Swaraj urged to help 34 Dakshina Kannada youths stranded in Kuwait 

BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has written to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj urging to help 34 youths from Dakshina Kannada who are stranded in Kuwait.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has written to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj urging to help 34 youths from Dakshina Kannada who are stranded in Kuwait.

In a letter to the minister, Nalin said: “The youth have been taken to Kuwait after being promised jobs and good salaries. Now they have realised that they are conned.

They neither got jobs nor salary from last 6 months. They are living under inhumane conditions. This youth hail from poor families and they are the sole bread-winners. They want to return to India. It is learnt that an agency in Kuwait is holding their original passports. (sic)”Nalin attached passport details of the people and also the contact of one person who has complained to the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

Dakshina Kannada Sushma Swaraj Kuwait

