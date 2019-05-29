Home States Karnataka

After 24-hour struggle, wild elephant captured, sent to Dubare camp

Published: 29th May 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The captured wild elephant at Nellihudikeri area in Somwarpet taluk I Express

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: After struggling for about 24 hours, the forest department at Kodagu finally managed to capture a wild elephant at Nellihudikeri area in Somwarpet taluk. The personnel also chased a herd of elephants that damaged crops in T Shettigeri area back to the forest. The captured elephant has been taken to Dubare elephant camp.

Madikeri Forest Department, aiming to fulfill an old order, started the mission of capturing a wild elephant that has been troubling the villagers of Nellihudikeri. The mission started on Monday and the department saw success with support from over 40 forest staff. Six tamed elephants from Dubare elephant camp were used in the mission, which ended on Tuesday noon.

“Madikeri forest department had received permission to capture two wild elephants. Following protests and requests from farmers and residents across Nellihudikeri gram panchayat, the department took a decision to fulfill the old order in Nellihudikeri area. A notorious elephant among the herd was identified and captured. While the elephant was being tracked from Monday, we caught it on Tuesday,” said Manjunath, DCF of Madikeri Forest Department.

He added that a mission to capture another elephant will begin in the same area within two days. The captured elephant is a female aged between 20 and 25, which has been shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, seven wild elephants herding in an estate at T Shettigeri village of South Kodagu were chased back to the forest by Ponnampet Forest department officials. This herd had camped at estates across T Shettigeri and Tavalageri villages and destroyed acres of plantations.

The mission to chase these elephants began on Tuesday morning and was led by Ponnampet RFO Gangadar alongside help from villagers and forest department staff. A total of seven wild elephants were chased from Tavalageri, Vagaire, T Shettigeri and West Nammale villages to Bramhagiri forest range.

Small but troublemaker

Madikeri: Initially, the forest department had said they were tracking the matriarch of the herd, which has been the most troublesome elephant. Finally, when it was caught on Tuesday afternoon, the elephant appeared way too small, but the department and farmers identified it as the troublemaker.

“The forest department has identified the most problematic elephant in the herd and has captured it. Our efforts of laying stress on the department have paid off,” said Mandepanda Praveen, president of Ammathi Farmers’ Association.

