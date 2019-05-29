All join chorus in wishing IPS Annamalai luck as he bids adieu to service

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuesday saw rare scenes at the office of the DCP (South) Bengaluru as well as the Police Commissioner’s office. Personnel from junior to inspector-level ranks, several misty-eyed, were seen hugging and taking selfies with DCP (South) Annamalai K, who tendered his resignation from the Indian Police Service, citing ‘personal reasons’.

Many of his subordinates told The New Indian Express that Annamalai, a 2011-batch IPS officer deputed to the Karnataka cadre, never allowed them to lose morale and always guided them on how to manage both their professional and personal life.

A police constable who works in Annamalai’s office said, “He is a very emotional and sensitive person. If any poor person is threatened by any anti-social elements or any financiers, he would immediately talk to the jurisdictional police and help the people in distress to solve their problems. He also guides a lot of youth in their career choices.”

His colleagues, especially those under the Bengaluru South division, pointed out how Annamalai ensured that all police personnel under his charge took at least one day in a week off to spend time with their families.

Even among the IPS fraternity, Annamalai has a reputation as a clean officer. When asked how he managed to maintain a clean image, he attributed it to his principled upbringing. Annamalai is from Karur district of Tamil Nadu and is a mechanical engineering graduate. He also completed his MBA at IIM Lucknow.

He is known to use his own vehicle, a scooter, while off duty. Unlike several IPS officers, while alone, Annamalai chose to go around town on his scooter, often not even recognised by people — like the barber in Jayanagar who Annamalai visited, wearing track pants and a shirt, soon after taking charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Annamalai is writing a book that he plans to get published. He also plans to focus on unemployed youth and reskill them to make them relevant to the corporate world.

Commenting on the move, Roopa D Moudgil, IGP, Railways said, “Annamalai has taken a bold decision. A political career is uncertain until it clicks. Quitting from the IPS is not a simple thing. It is very rare to see. But, it is a fact that only people who take risk can achieve something. It is a good decision, I personally feel.”