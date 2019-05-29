Biopic on ex-IPS officer Annamalai on the way, title to be registered soon

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Even as fans of K Annamalai, IPS officer, are demanding to reconsider his decision of quitting the police force, there are talks that a movie could be made on the life story of Annamalai.

In his stint of nine years in Karnataka, Annamalai has made many fans and followers in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. It's said that some of his colleagues are planning to come up with a movie based on the works done by Annamalai in the last few years.

Umashankar M H, a police officer from Chikkamagaluru, who has penned a song on Annamalai, said that the thought of making a movie was in talks for sometime now. “As the officer has resigned from his services we feel its right time to showcase his work. We were shocked to hear his decision but some of us saw it coming. In fact we had planned to register the title for movie, something like Anna IPS, but we could not. Now we are thinking of approaching the film board to registered the title for the movie,” he said.

Despite being a police officer, Umashankar has already penned several songs to Kannada movies. His senior officers had requested him to write something on Annamalai when the officer was working as SP Chikkamagaluru. “A video was made using the pictures of Annamalai with my song as background, and that had many hits on YouTube,” he said.

Dr Prabhat Kalkura from Udupi, who has worked with Annamalai on several issues, recalled how many stories of the officer could be part of movie. “As a police officer in Udupi he controlled the drug mafia effectively by exposing the racket. At the same time he counselled the students against usage of drugs. Even today there are hundreds of youth in coastal districts who treat Anna Malai as their role model,” he explained.

“Annamalai’s life story is inspiring. Being a son of industrialist he always gave importance to the studies. He has completed his engineering following by an MBA in public relations. His thesis was based on the functioning of urban bodies. His story could inspire many others,” he added.

For the Kannada film industry, a film on police officers is not known. Movie series named after Sangliyana was inspired by real-life stories of IPS officer H T Sangliana. There were also talks about making a movie after IPS Ravi D Chennannanavar.

