Yeddyurappa dares JDS-Cong govt to go for polls; seeks larger role for Shobha

Published: 29th May 2019 05:47 AM

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo| EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a historic victory and clear lead in over 150 assembly constituencies, BJP state president, BS Yeddyurappa is hoping for fresh assembly polls, to take his numbers from 105 seats to a good majority.

‘’In 150 of the 224 assembly segments which lie in the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies BJP has a clear lead,’’ Yeddyurappa said in a party function in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He added, ‘’If the assembly is dissolved and we have elections, we will win majority.’’

Each one of the 28 LS constituencies have eight assembly segments each, and Yeddyurappa is referring to the overwhelming vote share in each one of the assembly segments in the LS constituencies. Yeddyurappa hinted that he would seek a larger role for Udupi Chikkmagalur MP, Shobha Karandlaje, who served as power minister and rural development minister, and won with a margin of 3.5 lakh votes. He said he would be meeting BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. Yeddyurappa said,’’

I had prophesied that Deve Gowda, Veerappa Moily, Mallikarjun Kharge and KH Muniyappa would lose and it turned out to be true.’’We would have won all 28 out of 28 had we put in a little more effort in Bengaluru Rural and Hassan. We will be felicitating the Lok Sabha winners shortly.’’

He lauded the women BJP members for their hard work in getting them the massive mandate, especially BJP women wing president, Bharati Shetty and Shobha Karandlaje.

