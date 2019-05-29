For Sumalatha, the battle has just begun

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: For Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, the victory in Mandya is a sweet one. The actor managed to get support across party lines with rebel Congress leaders, BJP, film stars and the Rajya Raitha Sangha backing her. However, the real challenge for Sumalatha begins now.

To deliver on her promise to Mandya, the actor, who managed to win the hearts of the people, will have to make peace with the eight JDS MLAs from her parliamentary constituency. Or she will have to fight them.

The JDS challenge for Sumalatha extends beyond the MLAs, and into the zilla, taluk and other urban local bodies, most of which are also controlled by the JDS. The actor will have to deal with these leaders with a smile on her face, as she tries to fulfil her promises to her voters. Keeping this in mind,

Sumalatha may well decide not to join the BJP as she is aware that the party does not have a strong cadre in Mandya. Because of Ambareesh’s legacy, she shares a good rapport with Congressmen, who might not support her if she formally joins the saffron party. However, this is a double-edged sword for the Independent MP, who will also have to count on support from the NDA government at the Centre.

Any hostile stand against the NDA would mean that she cannot bank on the BJP or the local government as well. The Congress is unlikely to come out in the open to support her as they are part of the coalition government with the JDS.

Meanwhile, the list of demands that she will have to contend with is growing. The Raitha Sangha and her other supporters will look to her for a solution for problems that plague Mandya, including water for irrigation, the revival of sugar factories and payment of arrears for workers. The people want her to tackle the drinking water crisis, unemployment and check migration towards big cities by generating more employment.

While Sumalatha maintains a stoic silence on whether she will join the BJP, rebel Congress leaders are not happy with her decision to call on BJP leaders. A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said that she had not discussed her next move with her supporters from the Congress.

“We have done our job, giving her a lead in almost all state assembly segments. It is up to her to treat her supporters with respect, as she should know that neither the BJP nor movie stars can provide solid support for a long time,” said a former minister who hails from the region.