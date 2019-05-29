Home States Karnataka

Forums warn of protests over land allocation to Jindal plant in Ballari

BJP leader K S Ashok said the government should reconsider its decision.

Published: 29th May 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel and Power (Photo: www.jindalsteelpower.com)

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Following the decision of the state cabinet to allocate 3,660 acres of land to Jindal’s steel plant, several organisations in Ballari have warned the state government of launching protests. Members of Karnataka Jana Sainya told reporters that they have urged the government not to allocate land to the company.

“The state government is allocating the land at a throwaway price. The company has already paid Rs 1.2 lakh per acre and constructed a few buildings there. The land belong to farmers,” Sainya president Yerriswamy said.

BJP leader KS Ashok said the government should reconsider its decision. The firm was allocated land 10 years ago at Thorangallu and Musi Nayakanahalli, where farmers are objecting it.

Villagers around Kudathini had staged protests against the unit set up by JSW Group to manufacture tar.  
The state cabinet on Monday approved the granting of the land. It is learnt that some ministers have objected to the land allocation. However, the state government considering the JSW’s investment in the state has decided to honour its word.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jindal Steel Ballari Protests farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp