Forums warn of protests over land allocation to Jindal plant in Ballari

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Following the decision of the state cabinet to allocate 3,660 acres of land to Jindal’s steel plant, several organisations in Ballari have warned the state government of launching protests. Members of Karnataka Jana Sainya told reporters that they have urged the government not to allocate land to the company.

“The state government is allocating the land at a throwaway price. The company has already paid Rs 1.2 lakh per acre and constructed a few buildings there. The land belong to farmers,” Sainya president Yerriswamy said.

BJP leader KS Ashok said the government should reconsider its decision. The firm was allocated land 10 years ago at Thorangallu and Musi Nayakanahalli, where farmers are objecting it.

Villagers around Kudathini had staged protests against the unit set up by JSW Group to manufacture tar.

The state cabinet on Monday approved the granting of the land. It is learnt that some ministers have objected to the land allocation. However, the state government considering the JSW’s investment in the state has decided to honour its word.