MM Kalburgi murder case: Amol Kale in SIT custody

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday took Amol Kale into its custody for interrogation in the murder case of Kannada litterateur M M Kalburgi.

Published: 29th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rationalist M M Kalburgi (L) and journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh (File Photos)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday took Amol Kale into its custody for interrogation in the murder case of Kannada litterateur M M Kalburgi. Kale is already an accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case

The special court has remanded Kale to 11 days of police custody. A former member of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Kale (37) was arrested by the SIT in May last year for his alleged involvement in the Gauri murder case. His diary, which the SIT had seized from his house in Pune, had reportedly given strong leads in the Gauri murder case - from preparing the hit list of rationalists to recruitment, training and funding of the executioners.

“Kale is allegedly the common key link in all the four high profile murder cases,” an official source said. Kale is from Chinchwad in Pune and allegedly played a key role in the murders of Gauri, Maharashtra-based rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. The CBI told the special court that Kale had supplied contraband 7.65mm pistol to Dabholkar’s shooters. 

