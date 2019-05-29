Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura: 21 hospitalised after drinking contaminated well water

As many as 21 people fell sick after drinking contaminated water from an open well at Harnal village near Talikoti on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: As many as 21 people fell sick after drinking contaminated water from an open well at Harnal village near Talikoti on Sunday. They were rushed to the taluk hospital after they developed uneasiness.

However, the incident came to the notice of higher authorities only on Tuesday. Doctors confirmed that all the 21 people are out of danger and said that they fell sick due to drinking contaminated water.
Sources said the incident took place due to the negligence of the Panchayat Development officer (PDO) as he failed to clean open wells on time and supply drinking water.

The PDO also failed to inform the higher authorities about the incident. Vikas Suralkar, CEO of ZP said, “The PDO has been warned for not bringing this to the notice of the district administration or zilla panchayat.”

