Wild elephant strolls along road in Haliyal

By Express News Service

KARWAR: An elephant blocked traffic for a while on a road near Karka check post in Haliyal on Tuesday.

According to locals, four elephants have been roaming in the area for the last two-three days as there are water sources in the region.

Dandeli forest officials said as two ponds near Karka check-post are full, elephants throng there to drink water. They have so far not harmed any person or damaged crops. Tuesday’s incident has not affected the vehicle movement.

When the elephant appeared along the road, people began to take photos and videos. Forest staff stopped the people from going near the elephant. The same elephant was seen in Haliyal town about a year ago. But, it did not harm anyone, officials added.