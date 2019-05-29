World heritage site tag eludes Deccan Sultanate monuments

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The heritage sites of Deccan Sultanate, which found place in the tentative list of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) world heritage site for the fifth consecutive time, could not make it to the final list.

The Union culture ministry has recommended Ramappa temple of Warangal from India for the list. The heritage sites of Deccan Sultanate include monuments from Vijayapura, Kalburagi, Bidar and Hyderabad.

The culture ministry, through the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) and permanent delegation of India to the UNESCO, has recommended Ramappa temple, which is popularly known as Ramalingeshwara temple of Kakatiya dynasty located at Palampet village of Telangana, as a world heritage site.

The UNESCO is expected to announce it as world heritage site later this year as the authorities have recommended only one historical monument from India. The race was between Ramappa temple and heritage monuments of Deccan Sultanate but the name of the temple was proposed as there was a demand from the government of Telangana.

Kishore Rayakar, executive director, Indian Heritage City Network Foundation (IHCNF), said, “A proposal on heritage monuments of Deccan Sultanate has been prepared and submitted to the department concerned.”

“We have submitted all necessary documents (dossier) to the higher authorities and hoping that probably in the following year, the culture ministry might recommend the heritage structures of Deccan Sultanate to the UNESCO,” he said.

The IHCNF is batting for Bahmani monuments of Kalburagi, Bahmani and Barid Shahi monuments of Bidar, Adil Shahi monuments of Vijayapura and Qutb Shahi monuments of Hyderabad. All these monuments were built between the 14th and 16th centuries.

An ASI official said, “If Deccan Sultanate gets a nod of world heritage site from the UNESCO, another heritage circuit can be developed comprising three districts (Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar) so that the historical monuments can be preserved and maintained properly. Last year, we made an effort but failed due to lack of interest.”