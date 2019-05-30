Home States Karnataka

Develop 12 small ports on the west coast: CM Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to develop 12 small ports on the west coast of Karnataka and generate employment for the local youth. 

Published: 30th May 2019

HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to develop 12 small ports on the west coast of Karnataka and generate employment for the local youth. 

During his meeting with officials from the Public Works Department and Ports and Inland Waterways Department, Kumaraswamy said the officials should focus on increasing the commercial use of smaller ports apart from the mega ports in Karwar and Mangaluru. He said the smaller ports should be used to the best of their abilities as they have several advantages.

He assured that he would soon appoint an officer to the maritime council. The officials informed the CM that a detailed project report for second phase development of Karwar port has been prepared and sent for approval.

Under the Sagar Mala coastal project, Rs 54 crore has been set aside and they have also called for tenders to set up a protective embankment to prevent coastal erosion. Kumaraswamy also directed officials to find long term solutions for erosion and provide relief to those who are victims of such ecological challenges.

