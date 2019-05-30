Electricity will be an 'expensive affair' in Karnataka from now on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electricity will be costlier from now on as tariffs in Karnataka have been hiked by an average of 33 paise by the state's Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The new tariff which was announced on Thursday is said to have a retrospective effect from April 2019. Electricity supply companies had sought a hike of Rs 1 to Rs 1.67 per unit from the Commission.

According to KERC Chairperson Shambhu Dayal Meena, the hike was necessitated due to increased power purchase costs as well as operations and finance costs.

For urban areas under BESCOM jurisdiction, the average hike works out to around 25 paise per unit. Users will pay Rs 3.75 per unit up to 30 units of electricity and Rs 5.20 per unit between 31 and 100 units of power with increased tariffs for more than 100 units as well.