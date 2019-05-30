Home States Karnataka

Hassan DC transferred in just 2 months 

A notification issued by the state government on Thursday stated that the incumbent officer can hand over the charge on completion of the counting process of the municipality elections.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just three days after the Election Commission of India lifted the model code of conduct after the Lok Sabha elections, the state government on Thursday transferred Hassan Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis. She will be replaced by Akram Pasha, who is now Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

A notification issued by the state government on Thursday stated that the incumbent officer can hand over the charge on completion of the counting process of the municipality elections. On March 30, Priyanka had taken over as the Hassan DC after Pasha was transferred on the directions from the Election Commission. Pasha, who was promoted to IAS from the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS), had worked for a month before he was moved to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

In the last one year, the Deputy Commissioners have been frequently transferred in Hassan, which is the home district of PWD Minister H D Revanna. IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri, P C Jaffer, D Randeep, Akram Pasha and Priyanka Mary Francis have all worked as Hassan DC in the span of just one year. Within just two months, Priyanka is being transferred again.

