Home States Karnataka

Renovated Jaganmohan Art Gallery in Mysuru likely to open in July

The renovated Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery is most likely to be reopened in July, with 90 per cent of the works completed.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Promoda Devi Wadiyar explaining the ongoing renovation work at the Jaganmohan Palace in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The renovated Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery is most likely to be reopened in July, with 90 per cent of the works completed.  Apart from the artefacts and antiques on display here, a new addition has been made with a ‘lifestyle wing’ where visitors can have a glimpse of the lifestyle of the Wadiyars. The visitors can take a look at the furniture that once adorned the drawing rooms of the Mysore palace.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar said, “The furniture on display here are sourced from the palace and are the result of the generous contribution right from the times of my father-in-law Jayachamaraja Wadiyar till my husband the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. They are made of wood and covered by cushions and shells, giving them a royal look.”

Regarding the restoration works, she said, “The works were taken up to restore the imposing structure to its original look as it was built 159 years ago in 1860. Lime and mortar, that was in vogue earlier, have been used again to redo the walls. Varnish has been used to enhance the glint of the wooden structures. It is intended only to recreate the heritage as it was earlier.”

The entry fee will be in the range of Rs 120 to Rs 150 as against the existing Rs 75 per person. “However, it is still affordable when compared to the entry fee charged at museums in foreign countries. While the concession to school students will continue as usual, we are yet to decide on the slab for foreign visitors,” she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysore palace Mysuru Art Gallery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp