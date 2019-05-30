Renovated Jaganmohan Art Gallery in Mysuru likely to open in July

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The renovated Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery is most likely to be reopened in July, with 90 per cent of the works completed. Apart from the artefacts and antiques on display here, a new addition has been made with a ‘lifestyle wing’ where visitors can have a glimpse of the lifestyle of the Wadiyars. The visitors can take a look at the furniture that once adorned the drawing rooms of the Mysore palace.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar said, “The furniture on display here are sourced from the palace and are the result of the generous contribution right from the times of my father-in-law Jayachamaraja Wadiyar till my husband the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. They are made of wood and covered by cushions and shells, giving them a royal look.”

Regarding the restoration works, she said, “The works were taken up to restore the imposing structure to its original look as it was built 159 years ago in 1860. Lime and mortar, that was in vogue earlier, have been used again to redo the walls. Varnish has been used to enhance the glint of the wooden structures. It is intended only to recreate the heritage as it was earlier.”

The entry fee will be in the range of Rs 120 to Rs 150 as against the existing Rs 75 per person. “However, it is still affordable when compared to the entry fee charged at museums in foreign countries. While the concession to school students will continue as usual, we are yet to decide on the slab for foreign visitors,” she added.