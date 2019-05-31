Home States Karnataka

3 days and many meetings later, Congress still clueless on next step

On Tuesday evening, CM H D Kumaraswamy met Congress leaders — former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Parameshwara and party state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former CM Siddaramaiah during a meeting held at DyCM G Parameshwara’s residence in the city on Thursday | pushkar v

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For three days now, leaders of the Congress-JDS coalition have been holding a series of meetings with no real decision on what to do next. The silence of national presidents of both the parties — Rahul Gandhi and H D Deve Gowda — is doing little to help the situation.

On Tuesday evening, CM H D Kumaraswamy met Congress leaders — former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Parameshwara and party state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. On Wednesday, Venugopal headed a meeting of coalition leaders and in the evening the Congress called for a legislature party meeting. On Thursday morning, Parameshwara called for a meeting of ministers and on Thursday evening Venugopal once again chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders. On Friday, Kumaraswamy will sit in another meeting with Congress leaders headed by Venugopal. Despite all these meetings, the Congress and the JDS are yet to arrive at a consensus on what to do with the state cabinet.

“JDS has conveyed to its coalition partner that any decision that it takes will be accepted. We are even willing to surrender two Cabinet berths,” said a close aide of Kumaraswamy. 

“Siddaramaiah only wants a Cabinet expansion so as to ensure there is no more trouble that may arise if any existing ministers are dropped. But leaders like Parameshwara, DK Shivakumar are of the opinion that dropping a few loyal leaders to accommodate troublemakers could be the only way to keep coalition numbers intact,” said a Congress leader. Congress insiders suggest that with Rahul Gandhi refusing to interact with his own general secretaries, Venugopal is finding it difficult to take a call on what next.  “We have only been discussing and not arriving at any decision,” said a Congress leader.

“We are holding talks with ministers and legislators to take them into confidence and they have all unanimously said that they will stand by any decision that the party takes,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, after a meeting at G Parameshwara’s residence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp