3 days and many meetings later, Congress still clueless on next step

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For three days now, leaders of the Congress-JDS coalition have been holding a series of meetings with no real decision on what to do next. The silence of national presidents of both the parties — Rahul Gandhi and H D Deve Gowda — is doing little to help the situation.

On Tuesday evening, CM H D Kumaraswamy met Congress leaders — former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Parameshwara and party state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. On Wednesday, Venugopal headed a meeting of coalition leaders and in the evening the Congress called for a legislature party meeting. On Thursday morning, Parameshwara called for a meeting of ministers and on Thursday evening Venugopal once again chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders. On Friday, Kumaraswamy will sit in another meeting with Congress leaders headed by Venugopal. Despite all these meetings, the Congress and the JDS are yet to arrive at a consensus on what to do with the state cabinet.

“JDS has conveyed to its coalition partner that any decision that it takes will be accepted. We are even willing to surrender two Cabinet berths,” said a close aide of Kumaraswamy.

“Siddaramaiah only wants a Cabinet expansion so as to ensure there is no more trouble that may arise if any existing ministers are dropped. But leaders like Parameshwara, DK Shivakumar are of the opinion that dropping a few loyal leaders to accommodate troublemakers could be the only way to keep coalition numbers intact,” said a Congress leader. Congress insiders suggest that with Rahul Gandhi refusing to interact with his own general secretaries, Venugopal is finding it difficult to take a call on what next. “We have only been discussing and not arriving at any decision,” said a Congress leader.

“We are holding talks with ministers and legislators to take them into confidence and they have all unanimously said that they will stand by any decision that the party takes,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, after a meeting at G Parameshwara’s residence.