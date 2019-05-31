Karnataka HC stays summons against DyCM Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the summons issued against him by the Special Court in relation to a case registered against allegedly violating the model code of conduct during Jamakhandi by-polls in the state.

The Special Court, established to try criminal cases registered against elected representatives, in city-issued summons to Parameshwara to appear before it on May 31 and the same was challenged by him before the high court.

In his petition, Parameshwara contended that the police have not obtained prior sanction from the magistrate as required under Section 155 of CrPC as the case was registered under Section 171 F of IPC and hence the case is not maintainable in law.

The case was registered against Parameshwara on October 24, 2018, for allegedly announcing that the road between Jambagi and Savili will be asphalted in three months if voters elected a Congress candidate.

Accusing him of violating the model code of conduct, officials on poll duty registered a case against him in Savalagi police station of Bagalkot district.