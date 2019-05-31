Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC stays summons against DyCM Parameshwara

Accusing him of violating the model code of conduct, officials on poll duty registered a case against him in Savalagi police station of Bagalkot district.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the summons issued against him by the Special Court in relation to a case registered against allegedly violating the model code of conduct during Jamakhandi by-polls in the state.

The Special Court, established to try criminal cases registered against elected representatives, in city-issued summons to Parameshwara to appear before it on May 31 and the same was challenged by him before the high court.

In his petition, Parameshwara contended that the police have not obtained prior sanction from the magistrate as required under Section 155 of CrPC as the case was registered under Section 171 F of IPC and hence the case is not maintainable in law.

The case was registered against Parameshwara on October 24, 2018, for allegedly announcing that the road between Jambagi and Savili will be asphalted in three months if voters elected a Congress candidate.

Accusing him of violating the model code of conduct, officials on poll duty registered a case against him in Savalagi police station of Bagalkot district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr G Parameshwara Karnataka High court Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp