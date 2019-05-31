There is no friction in coalition: Kumaraswamy to Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday evening, AICC president Rahul Gandhi met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who called on him to insist that he continue to lead the Congress. In a meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, Kumaraswamy, who was accompanied by JDS leaders and ministers Bandeppa Kashempur and Sa Ra Mahesh, is said to have assured that all was well between the coalition partners in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy’s assurance came even as Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal has been holding a series of meetings with Congress leaders to arrive at a consensus over a range of issues.

Soon after the Lok Sabha poll results and before the Congress Working Committee meeting, where he offered to resign, Rahul had met Karnataka Congress leaders with a stern message that the coalition has to go on smoothly. “Kumaraswamy has conveyed to Rahul that leaders of the Congress, as well as the JDS, especially after the Lok Sabha results, have resolved to ensure the coalition’s stability and have been working towards it,” said a source.

Kumaraswamy is expected to hold another meeting with Venugopal in Bengaluru on Friday after which an official announcement on the Cabinet expansion will be made.