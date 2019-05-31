Home States Karnataka

There is no friction in coalition: Kumaraswamy to Rahul Gandhi

Kumaraswamy is expected to hold another meeting with Venugopal in Bengaluru on Friday after which an official announcement on the Cabinet expansion will be made.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday evening, AICC president Rahul Gandhi met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who called on him to insist that he continue to lead the Congress. In a meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, Kumaraswamy, who was accompanied by JDS leaders and ministers Bandeppa Kashempur and Sa Ra Mahesh, is said to have assured that all was well between the coalition partners in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy’s assurance came even as Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal has been holding a series of meetings with Congress leaders to arrive at a consensus over a range of issues.

Soon after the Lok Sabha poll results and before the Congress Working Committee meeting, where he offered to resign, Rahul had met Karnataka Congress leaders with a stern message that the coalition has to go on smoothly.  “Kumaraswamy has conveyed to Rahul that leaders of the Congress, as well as the JDS, especially after the Lok Sabha results, have resolved to ensure the coalition’s stability and have been working towards it,” said a source.

Kumaraswamy is expected to hold another meeting with Venugopal in Bengaluru on Friday after which an official announcement on the Cabinet expansion will be made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumaraswamy Rahul Gandhi JDS-Congress Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp