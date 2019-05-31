Water scarcity hits Udupi schools hard

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As many eight schools in Udupi which reopened on May 29 have written letters to the block education office in Udupi to arrange for water supply through tankers. Such is the gravity of the water scarcity problem that has hit the life in Udupi. Nirmala Rao, head teacher of Government School, Volakad said that she is planning to conduct classes for half a day till it rains and water scarcity problem is solved.

The temple city used to witness good pre-monsoon rains in the last week of May month every year. This May, even though the temperature is soaring day by day and water in the wells and other sources are drying up, there are no signs of pre-monsoon showers in Udupi this summer. As a result, the schools which reopened on May 29 are struggling to cope up with the harsh situation.

The management of Indrali Higher Primary School in Indrali sent a communiqué to the parents of the children on Thursday stating that due to acute shortage of water, the classes will be concluded at 12.15 pm from May 31 until water problem is solved. Due to scarcity of water mid-day meal is also postponed, the communiqué read. Eight schools including High School in Kadiyali, Government Primary School in Volakad, Board High School in Udupi are facing acute water scarcity problem. They have sent a letter to the block education officer in Udupi to ensure supply of water through tankers.