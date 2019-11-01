DCM vs DKS: Medical college location unclear

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fight whether to locate the proposed medical college in Chikkaballapur or Kanakapura has turned into a bitter battle. Vokkaliga leader and DyCM CN Ashwath Narayan challenged Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar on the issue, saying Chikkaballapur’s chances are higher as it is a district headquarters.

To recall, the BS Yediyurappa government had cancelled the decision by HD Kumaraswamy’s government to open the college in Kanakapura. The HDK government had made this decision in December 2018, and had earmarked about Rs 90 crore for it. Meanwhile, DKS has maintained that he will fight, and will not allow the college to be shifted to Chikkaballapur.

The BJP government is all set to inaugurate the new medical college in Chikkaballapur in about a week’s time — on November 8.