Four college students arrested for peddling cocaine in Mangaluru

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB sleuths launched raid at Morgans Gate, where the suspects were standing after purchasing cocaine, charas and ganja.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) in the morning hours of Thursday arrested four college students on the charges of peddling drugs in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB sleuths launched raid at Morgans Gate, where the suspects were standing after purchasing cocaine, charas and ganja.

The accused have been identified as Mangaluru residents Ananth Kuduva, Gopinath, Krishna Hegde and Habil AhammadA case has been booked under sections 8(c), 20(b), 21, 21(c) and 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1985 at narcotics and economic offences police station. Although the information was kept confidential by the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, the TNIE has managed to get hold of the FIR copy of the case.

"We had a solid input on these students and tracked them down at Morgans Gate. They were carrying the banned substances during the raid," a police officer present during the operation said. Another police official said the students were regularly peddling cocaine and other drugs in the city and their potential targets were other students in their colleges.

While Ananth, Gopinath and Krishna hail from Canara College, Habil is studying at SDM college in Mangaluru. The accused are being produced to the court. The quantity of the seizer is yet to be divulged.

