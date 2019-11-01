Home States Karnataka

Malaysia trip unlikely, Deve Gowda to meet party workers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Do not make hasty decisions, just wait till January 2020, JDS will come back to power in the state,”  said JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday, reassuring party MLCs who were unhappy with ‘family-centric’ politics. Gowda is likely to hold a meeting with his party legislators on November 6 in Bengaluru, which makes the three-day Malaysia trip that was being planned unlikely.

For the past few months, JDS had become a broken home with three MLAs quitting the party. However, this did not end the displeasure of a few other legislators, who were also planning to quit the party. Many MLCs, led by senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, held meetings in the past few days to discuss their problems, which included issues with party leaders HD Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna, who, according to legislators, neglected them when they were in power.

Speaking to TNIE, JDS MLC Sharavana said five to six of them met Gowda at his residence. “Gowda said he is aware of the issues, and agreed there have been faults from his side too, and that he will take responsibility to solve the crisis,” Sharavana said.

“We told Gowda that this displeasure is not because of him, but because of his sons. He assured to call a meeting on November 6 in Bengaluru. He was not in favour of legislators flying to Malaysia,” he said.
Sources from the JDS said Deve Gowda told the MLCs to wait till January. “We do not know what the consequence of the bypolls will be. Before that, we have to wait for the SC verdict. If elections are held in December, the numbers will not be in favour of the BJP, and they will need more numbers, which the JDS can help with. JDS is clear it will not join hands with Congress,’’ sources said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy are in a constant battle of words. Recently, Kumaraswamy said that he will not allow the BJP government in the state to fall. In fact, JDS legislators have made their stance on the government quite clear. “Now that Siddaramiah is LoP, JDS wants to give him a fitting reply, for which we need BJP’s support,’’ sources in JDS said.

