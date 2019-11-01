Not 100, now dial 112 for all emergencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has introduced its new Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which is a pan-India single number (112). Karnataka is the 25th state to introduce this system in the country, said ADGP (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) R P Sharma.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the helpline on Wednesday in the presence of all ADGPs of the state. The helpline can be contacted via six modes of communication - e-mail, telephone, SMS, web portal and chat. This is also much more than the 911 helpline in the US which has only three modes of communication.

All districts apart from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubbali-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Manguluru will start using 112 instead of 100, starting Friday. For the next 2-3 days, only calls from landlines will be accepted until the system is fully in-place.

“Right now, Namma 100 is focussed more on the city. Though we get calls from districts, we provide them with the concerned person’s number. But now, the main command centre, which will be in Bengaluru, will take calls from the districts and transfer it to the district concerned,” Ilakkiya Karunagaran, Deputy Commissioner of Police (VVIP security), in-charge of Bengaluru Command Centre, told TNIE.

Right now, the time duration to transfer a call is eight minutes. However, with the new system in place, it should take less than five minutes. People can still dial 100 until 112 is fully in place. “In the first phase we have integrated three other helplines including fire, ambulance and police. For phase 2, 18 other helplines will be included but that may take six months,” Sharma said. The newly setup command centre on MG Road has 50 new systems in place as of now.