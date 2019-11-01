Home States Karnataka

Priority for Kannadigas in private sector jobs under new policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava, the State Government decided to bring in a policy by which Kannadigas would get priority in C and D group jobs in the private sector. Apprehensive about the possible legal implications, the BJP government is against making it mandatory though -- stressing instead on ‘priority’, as in an affirmative action on the private job front for residents of the state.

The State Cabinet which met on Thursday, decided to draft rules wherein Kannadigas will be given priority in jobs with the private sector. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy said, they cannot amend the rules making it compulsory for ‘only’ Kannadigas to be given jobs in the C and D cadres in the private sector. However, since the government provides the establishments with water, power and land, they can only insist that private companies to give jobs for Kannadigas on priority.
However, many are skeptical about implementation of the policy. Former chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority, SG Siddaramiah, told TNIE that the Sarojini Mahishi report submitted to the government in 1983, stressed on job reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector. 

“It has been over 36 years, but no government has tried to implement it. They are only playing with the sentiments of Kannadigas,” he said.In 2017, the Siddaramiah-led government had constituted a committee to study the Sarojini Mahishi report and submit a revised report. S G Siddaramiah, who was also on the committee, said they had given their recommendations to both the State and Central governments.

“We had asked the Union Government to give approval to the state so that it can give 100% reservation to Kannadigas in C and D groups, 80% in B group and 65 per cent in A cadre. This would be applicable in other states where the governments can have a similar reservation system for locals. But the Centre kept mum,’’ he said.

Referring to employment in banks, Siddaramiah added that since 2017, 18,000 people have been recruited by various private banks of which 1,080 are Kannadigas.“If this goes on, we will be a minority in our own state,’’ he rued.

