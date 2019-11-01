Home States Karnataka

Sumalatha flays government's move on Tipu Sultan

MP Sumalatha Ambareesh  from Karnataka on Thursday flayed the decision of the BJP-led Karnataka government to remove erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan from school textbooks.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:54 AM

Mandya MP Sumalatha

Mandya MP Sumalatha (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANDYA: MP Sumalatha Ambareesh from Karnataka on Thursday flayed the decision of the BJP-led Karnataka government to remove erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan from school textbooks. She also said, “Any unilateral decision taken without discussing with those who matter is also unfair.”

Speaking to media, Sumalatha said,“Nobody is cent per cent sure about the good and bad in the history. Some are based on fiction too. Hence, it is better advised to take decisions on such contentious issues only after eliciting the opinions of others.”

Sumalatha voiced against the reported move of the NDA government to sign the regional comprehensive economic partnership (RCEP) agreement, announced to safeguard the interest of farmers. 

TAGS
Sumalatha Ambareesh BJP Tipu Sultan
