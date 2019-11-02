Home States Karnataka

Congress in a bind over Karnataka bypoll candidates

The Congress had declared its candidates for eight constituencies, but kept the announcement of candidates in seven others on hold under pressure from local leaders.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the BJP leadership is grappling with a rebellion within the party which could hamper its plans to field disqualified MLAs in some constituencies for the December 5 bypolls, the Congress, on the other hand, is in a dilemma over fielding its candidates, especially in Kagwad, Gokak and Athani, given the prevailing political uncertainty there.

The Congress had declared its candidates for eight constituencies, but kept the announcement of candidates in seven others on hold under pressure from local leaders. Despite the campaign launched by the Jarkiholi brothers projecting their youngest sibling, Lakhan Jarkiholi, as party candidate for Gokak assembly segment, the Congress high command is reluctant to give its nod in the wake of demands by some leaders against fielding Jarkiholis. 

Some leaders are also against going for a clash between the Jarkiholi brothers as they feel the brothers could have a tacit understanding to ensure that a member from the family continues to remain as Gokak MLA. In Kagwad, although former MP Prakash Hukkeri is keen to contest against the BJP, the Congress is still in a dilemma. 

The BJP’s inability to decide on whether to have DyCM Laxman Savadi or disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli as its candidate for Athani is forcing the Congress to delay its decision, according to sources. 
It may take some time for Congress to study the political equations in all seven constituencies before taking a final call on its candidates.

TAGS
congress Karnataka ByPoll
