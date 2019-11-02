Karnataka govt drops key legal river dispute team members

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to drop key members of the legal team that represented the state for 16 years in the river water disputes panel, that fought the Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi issues. It has been decided to drop the team of Sharad Javali, Brijesh Kalappa, Gurudatta Ankolekar, Ranvir Singh, Azeem Kalebudde and GM Gangadhar, and bring in advocates Raghavendra and Chickmutt, besides some senior lawyers.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, acknowledged to be an authority on river water disputes, has reportedly expressed strong reservations regarding the changes, to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The Supreme Court is due to hear the Krishna matter on November 15. Sources said that senior advocate Shyam Divan, who is part of the new team, has expressed helplessness as he has no help from the advocates who have dealt with the cases in the past. Divan is himself considered to be new to the subject.

According to sources, senior advocate Mohan Katarki has threatened to leave the team. Sources said, “This team has been replaced by a new set of lawyers at a time when the Supreme Court is to decide on a dispute in less than six months. Why this hurry in changing the team? Moreover, senior counsel Fali Nariman has not been consulted on the changes.”

While the Supreme Court has finally disposed of civil appeals in the Cauvery dispute by allocating an additional 14.75 tmcft of water to Karnataka, thereby increasing its share to 284.75 tmcft, the issue of Mekedatu and a suit for damages, besides some minor issues, are still pending.In the Mahadayi dispute, the Tribunal has adjudicated the matter and special leave petitions are pending before the Supreme Court.

Since all these matters are at a rather belated stage of proceedings, the question being raised is whether the change in team will benefit the state. Traditionally, all major decisions with regard to water disputes are taken after taking all political parties into confidence. However, both the Congress and JDS have stated that they were not consulted.

A former law department official said: “This team was successful in cutting down annual release of water to Tamil Nadu, from 380tmcft to 192tmcft, raising the Almatti dam height from 519.6m to 524.256m and increase allocation in the Krishna from 734tmcft to 911tmcft. Why change a winning team at this late stage?”