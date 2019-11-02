Siddaramaiah gives BSY-led govt 0 out of 100

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, playing his role of Opposition leader to the hilt, went hammer and tongs at the BJP government, giving it a zero score out of 100. The pun was, obviously, on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s 100 days in office. Addressing the media on Friday, Siddaramaiah quipped: “Instead of going forward, the BS Yediyurappa government is going backward.”

He alleged that the government had misled the people on flood relief and rehabilitation, and that Yediyurappa was the “weakest chief minister” who “did not have the courage to go to PM Modi and ask for funds”.He taunted the government on its failure to provide adequate and timely relief to flood victims, even three months after the devastation. He termed the government “callous and insensitive”, mocking the rollback in Yediyurappa’s Rs 25,000 per loom commitment to the weaving community, with Revenue Minister R Ashoka announcing just Rs 25,000 per weaver family.

Siddaramaiah alleged that PM Modi had tweeted about the Bihar floods but did not show that concern for Karnataka. He said, “We asked PM Modi for time to discuss flood relief, but he refused to grant us time. We had more floods recently — when they haven’t compensated people for the first bout of floods, how will they respond to the second round? The government’s own estimate shows a loss of Rs 35,000 crore, and what we’ve got is a mere Rs 1,200 crore.”

On Yediyurappa’s claim that the BJP would win 13 of the 15 seats going to bypolls, Siddaramaiah said, “I have no objections to him having hopes.” He claimed that the Congress would win 12 seats, or even all 15.

On the move to erase Tipu Sultan from history books, he mocked Yediyurappa and former CM Jagadish Shettar, who he alleged had worn Tipu costumes, and Deputy CM Govind Karjol, who has written a foreword for a book praising the Mysuru ruler.