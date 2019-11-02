State to decide Tipu Sultan's fate after meet on Nov 7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will decide whether to include or remove the history of Tipu Sultan from textbooks after a meeting by the Karnataka Textbook Society on November 7, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Vijayapura, BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Friday alleged that leaders of Congress and communist outfits have twisted historical facts, and the Union and state governments are attempting to re-correct this.

Slamming former CM Siddaramaiah for defending Tipu, Yatnal said Siddaramaiah should “educate himself” before digging into history. “Tipu slaughtered thousands of Hindus and destroyed Hindu temples. The state government’s decision to remove Tipu from history textbooks is justified.”