Street bazaar to come up at Chamundi

A shop street along with food court and a new police station will come up next to the newly-built multi-level car parking complex atop the Chamundi hilltop to accommodate vendors.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A shop street along with food court and a new police station will come up next to the newly-built multi-level car parking complex atop the Chamundi hilltop to accommodate vendors.The proposal was announced by District Minister V Somanna during his inspection visit to the hilltop on Friday. He said the groundbreaking ceremony will be held on November 15.

A shopping complex with 116 shops was recently inaugurated in the area to accommodate the licensed vendors evicted in a massive drive from the hilltop. According to authorities, the shop street will accommodate more than 100 non-licensed vendors. According to the tentative plan, the shop street will come up in the area between the MLCP and the main road and will have 109 single floor shops facing each other with a pathway in between.

Along with the shops, a children’s play area, a high mast light is proposed and 13 temporary shops for flower vendors along the steps from Devikere are also in the offing. Apart from the shop street, the minister also directed officials to find land to construct a new police station in the area.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who accompanied the minister, said the project will cost over `9 crore. Later, when the minister was apprised of the issue of the road to the hill caving in following rains, Somanna said a permanent solution will be taken up to repair roads.

