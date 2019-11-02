Home States Karnataka

Weavers caught between CM and Ashoka

Revenue dept scales down flood compensation announced by BSY; community to take to the streets in protest
 

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The cold war between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has taken its toll on a large number of weavers, who suffered massive losses in the recent floods. Merely a week after Yediyurappa issued an order for payment of Rs 25,000 compensation for each power loom affected by the floods, the revenue department issued a revised order for payment of Rs 25,000 compensation to every owner of powerlooms. 

A copy of the order issued by the 
Chief Minister’s Office

At a time when weavers across flood-ravaged areas were waiting, fingers crossed, for release of decent compensation, as assured by the Chief Minister, the revised compensation order has put them in trouble.  In several affected areas, each weaver owns at least three or four powerlooms, and the compensation announced by the revenue department will not help him overcome the losses. According to weaver Vittal Balakundi from Bagalkot, a weaver will benefit only when he gets compensation for each damaged powerloom.  

The disastrous floods in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Surpur and adjoining areas had damaged houses, powerlooms and handlooms of a large number of weavers. Many of the weavers’ families are virtually on the streets, having lost shelter and their belongings in the floods. The misery was so severe that two of them committed suicide a few weeks ago.

Powerlooms and handlooms, were inundated in the floodwaters for several days, causing the weavers huge financial losses. According to sources, at least 1,700 powerlooms and hundreds of handlooms in areas of Bagalkot district like Govankop, Kamatagi, Rabakavi-Banahatti, Terdal, Mahalingpur, and parts of  Belagavi district, including Ramadurg, Kilbanur, Halagatti and Sureban, were inundated in water for several days. 

Several leaders and representatives of weavers exerted pressure on the government to release suitable compensation, when Yediyurappa conducted a tour of flood-hit areas in North Karnataka in August and September. At a meeting in Belagavi on October 18, Yediyurappa finally announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for each damaged powerloom. Following Yediyurappa’s order, deputy commissioners of the districts were ordered to ensure release of compensation to the affected weavers. However, on October 24, the revenue department secretary issued a revised order to provide the same compensation to each owner, putting the weavers in a quandary. 

The rift between Yediyurappa and Ashoka has only added to their problems. Ever since Ashoka was denied the post of DyCM, the former has shown his anger whenever he’s got a chance. The weavers’ community has opposed the department’s revised order and is planning to take to the streets in protest. Whether revenue officials withdraw the order under pressure is to be seen. 

