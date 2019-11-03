Home States Karnataka

At phone-in programme, minister assures teachers of corrective action 

During his first phone-in programme, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar attended 40 calls in a span of two hours.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During his first phone-in programme, Primary and Secondary Education Minister 
S Suresh Kumar attended 40 calls in a span of two hours. The minister has assured those who called in, mostly teachers, that he will look into their concerns.  

A teacher said a government school in Periyapatna lacked electricity and the necessary infrastructure to feed students’ progress into the SATS programme. The teacher urged the minister to tell the cluster resource person (CRP) concerned to initiate work in this direction.
She was among several teachers who complained about the lack of infrastructure. Most of the complaints were from North Karnataka. 

A teacher from Chitradurga said despite many petitions, there has been no response to their demand for more classrooms. “There is a serious dearth of teachers at an Urdu School in Kanakapura after the teacher transfer process,” said a teacher. Suresh assured her of appointments to the school during next year’s teacher transfer process and told the teacher to appoint temporary staffers for this year.

Suresh assured teachers that a new panel with a person well acquainted with history and balanced views will be appointed to look into the issue of textbook revision. “Do not add political colours to the Tipu issue,” Suresh said when he was asked if the matter was raked up in the run-up to bylections. He said the views of MLA Appachu Ranjan was from the perspective of a Kodava.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp