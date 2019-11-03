CT Ravi’s statement on Kannada flag kicks up row

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi’s statement that there was no precedence of hoisting Kannada flag along with National flag during Kannada Rajyotsava has stirred up a hornet’s nest.

At a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, the minister had said, “The constitution enshrines ‘one flag, one nation’ but Kannada flag is only a symbol of Kannadigas’ cultural ethos. Never in the history of unification of Karnataka was the state flag hoisted, but people of Karnataka have accepted it as an identity of their entity.”

Next day, the statement hit media headlines, thereby incurring the ire of Kannada organisations.

The matter became so serious that according to a department source, it was asked by its director to submit photocopies of the minister’s statement that appeared in local and state newspapers.

In Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, Kannada outfits termed the minister’s statement as “talk of effrontery without scant respect for the land, language and Kannada culture”.