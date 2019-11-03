Home States Karnataka

Son rise for HDK: Gowda calls Kumaraswamy for party meeting on Nov 6, offer declined

But Kumaraswamy is giving the meeting a miss as he is flying to London along with his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy for his next cinema project on November 4.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malaysia trip punctured by father. Not perturbed, son will fly to London.  JDS leader  HD Kumaraswamy, who wanted to take his legislators to Malaysia for a brainstorming session, had to drop his plan after his father and party supremo HD Deve Gowda called for a meeting in Bengaluru on November 6. The meeting’s agenda is to resolve the tussle between Kumaraswamy and the legisltors. 

“We are not going to Malaysia, but I am going to London with my son Nikhil on Monday to discuss his new cinema shooting. I am not attending the party meeting called by Deve Gowda on November 6. I will leave Bengaluru on November 4 and will come back only on November 8,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

After disgruntled party legislators met Gowda at his residence two days back, the latter assured them he would sort out their problems. He had called a meeting on Wednesday where he had invited MLAs, MLCs along with his sons who are also MLAs.  In fact, Kumaraswamy said that he cannot stop people who want to step out of their party. 

Asked about going against his father decision, Kumaraswamy said, “The only time I took a decision against my father was in 2006 by joining hands with BJP for an alliance. Since then, I have not gone against his decisions.”

Ongoing soft on the BJP, he said, “Be it any government, one should give them time to function and then criticise. That is why I did not say much during the recent sessions. But the media arrived at its own conclusion and said I wanted an alliance with the BJP. Some even said that I was cosying up to them as I was scared of the telephone tapping and IMA cases. They also said this is because JDS legislators are quitting the party. But one should not relate both.” 

Singing a different tune, he said, “This government can fall at anytime, one can expect mid-term polls in March. But one thing is for sure, if there are elections in the state, no party will get majority.” 

TAGS
HD Deve Gowda HD Kumaraswamy jds Nikhil Kumaraswamy
