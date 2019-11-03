Home States Karnataka

Woman who loaned Rs 11 crore to former minister Babu Rao Chinchanasuru ends life in Bengaluru

In June 2015, Anjana Shanthveer, who hailed from Hubballi had filed a case of cheating and cheque bounce in the magistrate court against Baburao Basavannappa Chinchansur.

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman who had reportedly given Rs 11 crore to former minister Babu Rao Chinchanasuru committed suicide by hanging at her house in Chandra Layout in the city. 

Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Sunday when the family approached media alleging that she was under threat due to the case which was in the court.

The deceased has been identified as Anjana Shanthveer, a resident of Kalyan Nagar on Nagarawbavi Main road. She was living with her 18-year-old son Sumanth who is studying in a private college. Anjana had separated from her husband Kumar 15 years ago and thus she was living in a rented house.

A senior police officer said that Anjana hanged herself after locking the main door. Around 10.30 pm she made a phone call to her son who was visiting her grandmother Archana's house in UIlal near Kengri. She told him that she is going to end her life and he has to finish her last rites instead of allowing anyone else. He immediately rushed back and knocked on the door repeatedly. When he didn't get any response, he called his neighbours and house owner Vishwanath who broke open the door and found her hanging body. The family shifted the body to Victoria hospital and final rites were conducted on Thursday evening.

Anjana, an industrialist by profession left a suicide note in which she alleged that she had given finance to many people who in turn had cheated her. This financial crisis led her to take this extreme step. However, she did not mention about Chichanasur who had taken money from her. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

Speaking to TNIE, Archana, mother of the deceased said that BJP leader Babu Roa Chichanasur is responsible for the death of her daughter as she was under threat from him. "She also told me that some goons had threatened her when she used to attend the court hearing in a cheque bounce case. We need protection and will file a case against him once final rituals will be done. Anjana had borrowed money from some businessmen to give to Chichanasur who cheated my daughter. Thus she was being harassed by those financiers too," Archana said. 

Chinchansur was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts by TNIE.

In June 2015, Anjana, who hailed from Hubballi had filed a case of cheating and cheque bounce in the magistrate court against Baburao Basavannappa Chinchansur, then Minister of Textiles, Ports and Inland Transport.

In her complaint, Anjana had alleged that Chinchansur had taken Rs 11.88 crore from her at 12 per cent interest rate. According to the complaint, the minister had told her that he was taking the money to renovate three of his factories. He took the amount over 12 instalments since 2011.

He had given a legal agreement on stamp paper assuring her he would repay the money within a year.

He had also given a bank cheque for security which bounced. She had also claimed that special officer who works with Chinchansur, Basavaraj Magi, had called her asking her not to file a case assuring her that her name for director’s post has been recommended in the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation. Anjana had recorded these phone calls and had released them to the media.

Soon after she filed the case, Chichanasur too filed a case of theft of his bank cheque book with Vidhana Soudha police.

