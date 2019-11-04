BJP orders internal probe into leakage of BS Yediyurappa’s speech video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stung by the Opposition onslaught, BJP state unit has ordered an internal probe to find out how video footage of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s speech at the party’s internal meeting was leaked, causing embarrassment to the party.

The video, in which the CM reportedly spoke about his party’s central leaders being in the know of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs staying in Mumbai before the formation of the BJP government in the state, has gone viral.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading and demanded the CM’s and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

“Opposition leaders are making baseless allegations out of desperation. We have ordered an internal probe to find out the truth,” BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

Kateel said the Congress had resorted to such tactics earlier too, when it had released an audiotape of a conversation between senior leader Ananth Kumar and BS Yediyurappa during a public meeting.

Former CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders cannot survive without power, and that is the reason they resort to such tactics, he added. “Siddaramaiah is dreaming of becoming chief minister again, but that is not going to happen,” Kateel said.

Stating that there is no proof to suggest that BJP workers leaked the video, Kateel said Siddaramaiah may be responsible for it.

“The party’s internal probe will find out the truth,” he said, adding that the development has not caused embarrassment to them, as they have no wrong.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a statewide protest on Monday, demanding the CM’s and Shah’s resignations.