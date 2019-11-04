Home States Karnataka

If rebels speak, Congress will explode: CT Ravi

Tourism Minister CT Ravi said that it was only the rebels who could say the truth. Interestingly, a rebel leader too made allegations against the Congress.

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi (Photo | Facebook/ @CTRaviBJP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Congress crying foul over the audio leak, allegedly of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa saying that Home Minister Amit Shah had brought down the coalition government, the BJP on Sunday sought to counter the allegation.

BJP leader and Tourism Minister CT Ravi said, “The rebel MLAs are not speaking, if they do, it will be explosive. What they have to say, is as potent as a timed explosive. Whatever they have to say about who was really behind the collapse of the 14-month-old coalition government and what was the role of Siddaramaiah, are all very important.’’

He added, rather cryptically, “Whatever exclusive information they (the rebels) have is slowly trickling out, and some day the public will know about it fully.’’  

The Congress, meanwhile, did not react to Ravi’s statement.This is Yediyurappa’s second audio leak that has embarrassed the BJP severely, more so because it was purportedly done by a BJP insider. Yediyurappa’s first audio leak was when he allegedly openly offered monetary allurements to attract JDS leader Sharangouda Patil and his father, Gurmitkal JDS MLA Nagangouda Kandakur.

In another serious allegation against the Congress, rebel leader MTB Nagaraj, former Hoskote MLA, pointed out that all was not well in the coalition. He explained that even Siddaramaiah had confided in him a few times, that his own recommendations for transfers were not being honoured by then CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Nagaraj challenged Siddaramaiah, his former ‘mentor’, to deny it after taking an oath to tell the truth. When he had complained to Siddaramaiah that his recommendations for transfer of officials were not honoured, Siddaramaiah had told him that his own recommendations had been turned down. He said things were not fine in the coalition, and they had no respect for these MLAs.

It may be recalled that some Congressmen had maintained that the SC should take suo motu notice of Yediyurappa’s statements and investigate it, pointing out that both audio leaks point to a similar train of thought.

