Home States Karnataka

Kitne vultures the? Gabbar could well growl here

Cradled between the rocky Vadeyarahalli and the vulture sanctuary, is the location where the famous temple scene in the cult film Sholay was shot.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Boulders are being blasted to construct a bypass road for the national highway 275 in Ramanagara district | Pandarinath B

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rahim chacha wouldn’t say “Itna sannata kyun hai bhai”, if he were to visit the rocky terrain in Sholaynagar aka Ramanagara today. For,  the sound of dynamite blasts crushing the boulders reverberate now. The rocks are being cleared to facilitate easy commute between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is also affecting Ramadevarabetta, a major vulture sanctuary.

Though Sholay was shot 44 years ago in the backdrop of these giant granite cliffs, the memories of Gabbar Singh, Basanthi, Jai, Veeru and Thakur and the iconic dialogues still linger in the hearts of the villagers.

Cradled between the rocky Vadeyarahalli and the vulture sanctuary, is the location where the famous temple scene in the cult film Sholay was shot. “Here is where Hema Malini prayed to Lord Shankar for a good husband,” says Naganna, a local, who had worked on the sets of the 1975 movie.

In the past two years, a national highway project has taken shape in the rustic location. As part of this project connecting Bengaluru to Mysuru, a six-lane road must pass through Ramanagara, bypassing the town.

(Clockwise from top) A vulture perched on a rock at Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary in Ramanagara on Sunday. The classic Bollywood movie Sholay was shot here; trucks carry soil and debris from the work site of National Highway 275. The highway widening work started in 2017 | Pandarinath B

Environmentalists are apprehensive that the blasting of the boulders is taking a toll on the vulture population in the sanctuary.If the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh were to haunt the place again, he could well ask,  “Kitne vultures the?” Or could growl , “Arre O Samba” in his menacing way. 

The numbers dropped from more than 20 in 2011 to just 5 in the last counting in 2018-19.Earlier too, alert environmentalists in the region had raised concerns about the dwindling vulture population, which prompted a campaign for a sanctuary tag for the boulder-ridden region. Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary was officially set up in 2012 while the long-billed, Egyptian and white-backed vultures have been roosting in the hills of Ramanagara for several decades, according to the official website of the district. Around 346.41 hectares was earmarked as a protected area for the scavenger birds.

Now, environmentalists who are part of the Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust have raised concerns again. A member, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the  highway work that had started three years ago, had been adversely affecting the long-billed vultures. They are not able to breed as none of the eggs survive.

However, RFO Dalesh refuted the claims of negative impact due to boulder-blasting. “There is no blasting, only a gradation of the rocks, and it does not impact the vultures as the sanctuary is 300 metres from the  the bypass area. An eco-sensitive zone monitoring committee has given its approval for the road widening, a regulated activity,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sholaynagar Ramanagara Ramadevarabetta vulture sanctuary
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp