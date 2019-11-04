Home States Karnataka

Kodagu orange growers worried over fruit drop

While oranges are grown mainly as an inter-crop in coffee estates across North Kodagu, they are exclusively grown in 3-4 acre orchards across South Kodagu.

Published: 04th November 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Orange crop damaged due to premature fruit drop in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: THE famed Coorg oranges, which have been granted a geographical indication (GI) for their unique taste, could see its prices rising as the crop has been badly affected due to rain. Outside Kodagu district, the oranges usually sell for over Rs 100 per kg. “Oranges are grown across the district and mainly in South Kodagu. Due to untimely heavy rainfall this year, orange plantations have experienced excessive fruit drop and the yield has come down to less than 50%,” explained Macchamada Kanda Bheemaiah, a grower based in Virajpet.

While oranges are grown mainly as an inter-crop in coffee estates across North Kodagu, they are exclusively grown in 3-4 acre orchards across South Kodagu. “Cultivation of oranges has come down drastically in the district and it reduced to just 1,000 hectares, from over 20,000 hectares,” pointed out Virendra Kumar, chief scientist at Krishi Vignyana Kendra. He explained that change in the weather, apart from diseases, has reduced yield. “Oranges are falling from the trees due to excess rainfall and the yield has reduced this year.

I have planted over 500 trees from which I used to earn over Rs 2 lakh,” he added. Virendra Kumar rued that orange cultivation has reduced drastically over the years in the district. It is now being cultivated just as a tradition and less as a profitable crop. “With more diseases, the production cost has gone up, eating into profits. While Coorg oranges are greatly valued in markets, the growers earn very little,” added Bheemaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orange Kodagu
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp