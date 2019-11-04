Home States Karnataka

Pothole kills 23-year-old girl in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

The father-daughter duo fell down as the driver tried to avoid riding over a pothole.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Due to the negligence of the officials and the people's representatives, Dantaramakki tank bund road full of potholes has taken the precious life of a girl in Karnataka.

The deceased is Sindhuja (23), a native of Dantramakki on the outskirts of the city. On Sunday, she was going with her father on a motorbike for passport verification. The father-daughter duo fell down as the driver tried to avoid riding over a pothole. Both sustained serious injuries. But Sindhuja died in the hospital without responding to treatment.

Recently the media had drawn the attention of Minister CT Ravi at the press meet about the bad condition of the road from Datramakki to APMC but he had said that nothing could be done till the rains are over.

The public has cursed the officials for not filling the potholes and puddles on the road even after rain. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Chikkamagaluru Road accident pothole
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp