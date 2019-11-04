World War I railway line from Dandeli reopened

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

DANDELI: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off the Ambewadi- Dharwad train from Ambewadi station on Sunday.

The tracks, initially metre gauge, were laid by the Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway System in 1918-19 and were used to carry forest produce, especially teak and rosewood, during World War I. It was connected to the Belagavi-Hubballi main railway line and had four stations — Gogtewadi, Shingatgeri, Ambewadi and Dandeli. Though it was initially used to transport goods, it was later thrown open to passenger traffic. However, it was shut in 1994 to upgrade the line to broad gauge and for the last 25 years, no passenger train plied on the tracks.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Ambewadi station on Sunday with people from Dandeli and surrounding areas gathering in hundreds and clicking selfies posing in front of the decorated train. When the train was flagged off by Union ministers Angadi and Pralhad Joshi and former minister R V Deshpande, people cheered. It was a matter of pride for many to travel in the “debut” train. Mohan Naik, a businessman, said he had travelled in the Dandeli train as a high school student. Now, 25 years later, accompanied by his family, he travelled in the train once again.