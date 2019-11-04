Home States Karnataka

World War I railway line from Dandeli reopened

It was connected to the Belagavi-Hubballi main railway line and had four stations — Gogtewadi, Shingatgeri,

Published: 04th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

World War I railway line from Dandeli

A passenger train departs from Dandeli. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

DANDELI: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off the Ambewadi- Dharwad train from Ambewadi station on Sunday.

The tracks, initially metre gauge, were laid by the Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway System in 1918-19 and were used to carry forest produce, especially teak and rosewood, during World War I. It was connected to the Belagavi-Hubballi main railway line and had four stations — Gogtewadi, Shingatgeri, Ambewadi and Dandeli. Though it was initially used to transport goods, it was later thrown open to passenger traffic. However, it was shut in 1994 to upgrade the line to broad gauge and for the last 25 years, no passenger train plied on the tracks.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Ambewadi station on Sunday with people from Dandeli and surrounding areas gathering in hundreds and clicking selfies posing in front of the decorated train. When the train was flagged off by Union ministers Angadi and Pralhad Joshi and former minister R V Deshpande, people cheered. It was a matter of pride for many to travel in the “debut” train. Mohan Naik, a businessman, said he had travelled in the Dandeli train as a high school student. Now, 25 years later, accompanied by his family, he travelled in the train once again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DANDELI Belagavi-Hubballi Mahratta Railway System
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp